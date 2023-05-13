UrduPoint.com

Blinken, S.African Counterpart Talk Amid Claims About Arms Supplies To Russia- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor amid tensions over US allegations that South Africa provided arms to Russia, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the South African Department of International Relations summoned US Ambassador Reuben Briget after he publicly accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

The South African presidency announced an independent inquiry into the matter but said there was no evidence to support the claim.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor today," Miller said in the statement on Friday. "Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of the US-South Africa strategic partnership and reiterated cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy."

