Blinken, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Attack On Mercer Tanker - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US Secretary Antony Blinken and his Saudi counterpart discussed Iran's alleged attack against the Mercer Street tanker in the Arabian Sea last month, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Blinken told the UN Security Council the US administration is confident Iran bears responsibility for the attack on the Mercer Street vessel that occurred off the coast of Oman last month and called on the international community to hold Tehran accountable. Iran has repeatedly denied involvement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," the release said on Monday. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed regional security and the Iranian attack on the M/V Mercer Street in the Arabian Sea."

