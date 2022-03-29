Blinken, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Ukraine, Peace Process in Yemen - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed Ukraine and efforts to bring comprehensive peace to Yemen, the Department of State said on Monday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud ... (T)hey discussed support for the UN's proposal for a Ramadan truce in Yemen and efforts to launch a new, more inclusive and comprehensive peace process," the Department of State said in a press release. "(The officials) discussed building strong international support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while holding President Putin accountable for his unprovoked and unlawful war."

Blinken underscored that Washington remains committed to bolstering Saudi Arabia's defense against regional threats and stressed the importance of protecting civilians in Yemen, the release added.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi movement attacked an oil distribution station in Jeddah and civilian facilities, including an electric power station, in several other Saudi cities. Later the same day, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition said it had destroyed two booby-trapped drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom.

On Saturday, the Houthis said they are ready to establish a ceasefire for a period of three days and could consider making it permanent if Saudi Arabia ends the blockade and airstrikes, and withdraws all forces from Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the Yemeni government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones toward Saudi territory. Earlier this month, the Houthis intensified their shelling of the kingdom after the latter executed 82 people, including three Yemeni prisoners of war.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donbas republics in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.