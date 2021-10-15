Blinken, Saudi Counterpart Talk Yemeni Conflict, Houthi Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud matters concerning the conflict in Yemen and recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," the release said on Thursday. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues, including the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen.

"

In addition, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to help the Saudi government defend its territory and reiterated the Biden administration's condemnation of Houthi attacks against the country, the release said.

The two diplomats also discussed other regional issues, the release noted.

The United States earlier this week condemned a recent Houthi attack that targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia.