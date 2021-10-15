UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Saudi Counterpart Talk Yemeni Conflict, Houthi Attacks - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:10 AM

Blinken, Saudi Counterpart Talk Yemeni Conflict, Houthi Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and discussed with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud matters concerning the conflict in Yemen and recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, the State Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Washington, DC with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud," the release said on Thursday. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed US-Saudi strategic cooperation on regional issues, including the common goal of reaching a durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen.

"

In addition, Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to help the Saudi government defend its territory and reiterated the Biden administration's condemnation of Houthi attacks against the country, the release said.

The two diplomats also discussed other regional issues, the release noted.

The United States earlier this week condemned a recent Houthi attack that targeted an airport in Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Attack Condemnation Washington Yemen Saudi United States Saudi Arabia Saud Government Airport

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

3 hours ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

5 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

6 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.