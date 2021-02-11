UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Saudi Minister Discuss Kingdom's Defenses Against Houthi Attacks - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:40 AM

Blinken, Saudi Minister Discuss Kingdom's Defenses Against Houthi Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed in a phone call the kingdom's defenses after Houthi attacks, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks against the Abha International Airport, which struck a civilian airliner," it said.

"Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom," the statement said.

Related Topics

Saudi Abha Saudi Arabia Saud Airport

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

7 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

7 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

7 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

7 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.