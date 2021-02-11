(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed in a phone call the kingdom's defenses after Houthi attacks, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Secretary Blinken condemned the Houthi attacks against the Abha International Airport, which struck a civilian airliner," it said.

"Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed joint efforts to bolster Saudi defenses against attacks on the Kingdom," the statement said.