Blinken Says After India Talks He Hopes Allies Do Not Increase Russian Energy Imports

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after the talks with senior Indian official that the Biden administration hopes its allies and partners will not increase purchases of Russian energy.

"Every country is differently situated, has different needs, requirements, but we're looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russia's energy," Blinken said during a joint press conference with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Indian counterparts on Monday.

