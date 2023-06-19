Blinken Says After Meeting With Xi That US, China Have Not Agreed to Resume Military Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The United States and China have not agreed to resume military-to-military communication yet, but this remains a "work in progress" amid rising tensions in the bilateral relationship, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"It's a work in progress.

This is something that we need to do in the interests of both of our countries that is not only to re-establish and strengthen lines of communication across our government, which we have done, starting with this trip, and I believe visits to follow up by a number of my colleagues and then Chinese officials come to the United States," Blinken said in an interview. (I)f we're going to communicate clearly and try to avoid the competition, that we have, veering into conflict, but an aspect of that ... is military-to-military. We don't have an agreement on that yet. It's something we're going to keep working on."