Blinken Says Agrees With CIA Assessment China Will Be Ready to Invade Taiwan by 2027

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 09:44 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he agrees with CIA Director William Burns' assessment that China strives to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he agrees with CIA Director William Burns' assessment that China strives to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

"I agree with his assessment," Blinken said during a US Senate hearing when asked whether he agrees with Burn's assessment.

