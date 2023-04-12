Close
Blinken Says Appointing Democrat Operative Matthew Miller As State Dept. Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Democratic communications operative Matthew Miller will serve as the State Department's new spokesperson following Ned price's recent departure from the role, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Today, I am appointing Matthew Miller as the next State Department spokesperson," Blinken said on Tuesday.

"Matt, along with Vedant (Patel) and the rest of the Office of the Spokesperson, will continue the department's commitment to access and transparency."

Bloinken said he is grateful to Miller for once again agreeing to serve the United States and looks forward to benefiting from his counsel and expertise.

Miller most recently worked as a partner at strategic advisory firm Vianovo. He also served as a special advisor to the National Security Council in 2022, leading the US government's communications on the conflict in Ukraine.

