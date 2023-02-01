UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Appointing Louis Bono As US Adviser For Caucasus Negotiations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:14 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he is appointing Louis Bono as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, making him responsible for engagement with regional leaders to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

"In this capacity, Mr. Bono will work with regional leaders to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to address Russia's ongoing occupation of sovereign Georgian territory," Blinken said in a statement.

Bono will engage bilaterally with partners, including the European Union and OSCE, to facilitate direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement said.

Bono has worked as Acting Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and as a US diplomat at the Vatican, the statement said. Bono also served in the US Army Reserves and taught at the West Point military academy and Army War College, the statement added.

