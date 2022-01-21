UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Asked Lavrov To Pull Troops From Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he asked Russia to prove its intentions by pulling back troops deployed on Ukraine's borders.

"We have heard Russian officials say that they have no intention of invading Ukraine.

In fact, Mr Lavrov repeated that to me today," Blinken told reporters after talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva.

"If Russia wants to begin to convince the world that it has no aggressive intent toward Ukraine, a very good place to start would be by de-escalating, by bringing back -- removing -- those forces on Ukraine's border," he said.

