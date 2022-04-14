UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia In Interest Of US

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 11:59 PM

It is the United States' national interest to avoid a direct military conflict with Russia amid the situation in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"The (US) president has to make sure that he is looking out for the interests of the American people, one of those interests is making sure the best of our ability that we don't get into direct conflict with Russia," Blinken said.

The United States wants to avoid doing things that could lead to a wider war, he added.

The United States has approved a handful of military assistance packages for Ukraine over the last several months, which include lethal aid such as Javelin and Stinger weapons systems.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden said that he had approved an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The new package includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and Soviet-made helicopters. This package is the seventh drawdown of equipment from US inventories for Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

