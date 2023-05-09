Blinken Says Believes Ukraine Has Support Needed to Regain Territory During Offensive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he believes Ukraine has the necessary support to take territory from Russia during an anticipated offensive operation later this year, following the delivery of billions of Dollars in assistance from the United States and other countries.

"It's not only the weapons, it's the training... it's making sure that the Ukrainians can maintain the systems that we provide them, and it's important that they have the right plans to be successful," Blinken said during a press conference. "My own estimation is that they have in place, across all of those dimensions, what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months.

"

Earlier on Tuesday, the US announced a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including additional air defense systems, munitions and satellite imagery services.

Ukraine is expected to launch an offensive in the spring or summer to take territory currently under the control of the Russian Federation. US media reported last month that Ukraine had hoped to launch its counteroffensive in April, but postponed the operation indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

Last week, US National Security Council Strategic Communication Coordinator John Kirby said Ukraine has "98%" of what it requested for its offensive.