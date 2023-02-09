WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The best way to facilitate the prospects of diplomatic peace talks in Ukraine is to tilt the battlefield in Kiev's favor, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Best way to hasten prospects for real diplomacy is to keep tilting the battlefield in Ukraine's favor," Blinken said during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltengberg.