Blinken Says Best Way To Resolve Crisis In Eastern Ukraine Is Through Diplomacy

Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:41 PM

Blinken Says Best Way to Resolve Crisis in Eastern Ukraine Is Through Diplomacy

The best way to settle the longstanding crisis in eastern Ukraine is via diplomacy, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The best way to settle the longstanding crisis in eastern Ukraine is via diplomacy, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

The US seeks to help resolve the crisis in Ukraine, the diplomat said ahead of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, adding that Russia needs to withdraw its troops.

If Russia continues confrontation, there will be consequences, he added.

