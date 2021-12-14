UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Biden Foreign Policy 'Hampered' By Senate Stalling Ambassadorial Nominations

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 07:14 PM

Blinken Says Biden Foreign Policy 'Hampered' by Senate Stalling Ambassadorial Nominations

US foreign policy has been hampered by the Senate stalling Biden's nomination of ambassadors, with their confirmation rate falling far behind that of previous administrations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US foreign policy has been hampered by the Senate stalling Biden's nomination of ambassadors, with their confirmation rate falling far behind that of previous administrations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken was speaking at a press conference in Jakarta after meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Blinken noted that in Indonesia, it is great to have a confirmed ambassador on the job. But in many countries the US is still waiting.

"This is a huge problem. On virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state actors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team in the field.

I spoke to Senator (Chuck) Schumer about this last night. I'll keep raising the issue publicly and privately. For the sake of our national security, the Senate must act," he said.

Blinken noted that as of last week, only 16% of the ambassadors have been confirmed.

"At this point in the last three administrations, the number was between 70 and 90 percent. Crucial posts, including Beijing, are still vacant," he noted.

Blinken's words came hours before the US ambassadorial nominees to Germany, Pakistan and India were due to appear for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and University Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann are among the nominees for envoys to India and Germany, respectively.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Senate Russia China Job Germany Los Angeles Beijing Jakarta Indonesia

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Re ..

RAK Ruler receives President of Central African Republic

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

29 minutes ago
 FJWU creates an inclusive, sustainable workplace f ..

FJWU creates an inclusive, sustainable workplace for special persons

7 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 81360 cusecs water

IRSA releases 81360 cusecs water

8 seconds ago
 Govt working for uplift, prosperity of people: Gov ..

Govt working for uplift, prosperity of people: Governor

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.