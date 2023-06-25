Blinken Says Biden Speaks for Whole US Leadership When Calling Xi 'Dictator'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has refrained from rejecting US President Joe Biden's remarks calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a "dictator," saying the US leader "speaks for all of us."

On Tuesday, Biden said Xi did not have all the information about the incident involving a Chinese balloon that the United States shot down in February, adding that it was a "great embarrassment for dictators.

"

"The president speaks clearly, he speaks candidly. I've worked for him for more than 20 years, and he speaks for all of us," Blinken told CNN when asked if he agrees that Xi is a "dictator."

When it comes to US-China relations and Washington's approach to them, Blinken stated that "we are going to do and say thing that they don't like" and vice versa.

Biden made the comment shortly after Blinken's visit to China seeking to improve bilateral relations.