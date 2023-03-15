Blinken Says Black Sea Grain Deal Cannot be Allowed to Lapse as Millions Depend on It

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 11:24 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain deal can't be allowed to lapse as millions of people depend on it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed on Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain deal can't be allowed to lapse as millions of people depend on it.

"Millions rely on the Black Sea Grain initiative . It cannot be allowed to lapse ," Blinken said during his visit to Ethiopia.

