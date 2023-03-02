UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says 'Briefly' Discussed Ukraine, New START Treaty With Lavrov At G20 Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:47 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he briefly discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the situation in Ukraine, among other topics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that he briefly discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and the situation in Ukraine, among other topics.

"I spoke briefly with Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov on the margins of the G20 meeting today," Blinken told reporters. "I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START Treaty, which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United States and the Russian Federation."

Blinken said the United States will always stand ready to participate in the strategic arms control process.

"I also raised the wrongful detention of Paul Whelan as I had on many previous occasions," he said.

Blinken called on Moscow to accept Washington's "serious proposals," adding that the US government is determined to bring Paul Whelan and every other "unjustly" detained US citizen home.

The secretary of state also said he told Lavrov about the necessity to stop the conflict in Ukraine.

"End this war of aggression, engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce durable peace," Blinken added.

