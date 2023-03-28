UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Calls For Ceasefire In Ukraine Could See Russia "Consolidate Gains"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Blinken Says Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine Could See Russia "Consolidate Gains"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine can allow Russia to "consolidate gains" and "prepare for a new attack", which will lead to a frozen conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine can allow Russia to "consolidate gains" and "prepare for a new attack", which will lead to a frozen conflict.

"I think we all have to be very much aware and beware of what may seem to be well intention: efforts, for example, to call for ceasefires, which would potentially have the effective freezing in place the conflict, allowing Russia to consolidate the gains that it's made, and simply use the time to rest, refit and then reattack," Blinken said during the Summit for Democracy.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the facts on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option.

The Summit for Democracy is taking place on March 28-30. It is convening senior government officials and activists from 120 countries.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Democracy Lead March May All From Government

Recent Stories

Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

Humza Yousaf confirmed as new Scottish leader

9 minutes ago
 Australia's Smith to debut as commentator at IPL

Australia's Smith to debut as commentator at IPL

4 minutes ago
 German Armed Forces Help Modernize Uzbek Airport o ..

German Armed Forces Help Modernize Uzbek Airport on Border With Afghanistan - Em ..

4 minutes ago
 Terrorist Network Eliminated in Greece, Two Foreig ..

Terrorist Network Eliminated in Greece, Two Foreigners Arrested- Intelligence Se ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh to begin distribution of subsidy amount Rs 1 ..

Sindh to begin distribution of subsidy amount Rs 15.6b to deserving families fro ..

4 minutes ago
 Administration committed to extending relief to pe ..

Administration committed to extending relief to people: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.