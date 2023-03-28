Blinken Says Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine Could See Russia "Consolidate Gains"

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine can allow Russia to "consolidate gains" and "prepare for a new attack", which will lead to a frozen conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine can allow Russia to "consolidate gains" and "prepare for a new attack", which will lead to a frozen conflict.

"I think we all have to be very much aware and beware of what may seem to be well intention: efforts, for example, to call for ceasefires, which would potentially have the effective freezing in place the conflict, allowing Russia to consolidate the gains that it's made, and simply use the time to rest, refit and then reattack," Blinken said during the Summit for Democracy.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the facts on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option.

The Summit for Democracy is taking place on March 28-30. It is convening senior government officials and activists from 120 countries.