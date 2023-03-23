UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Cannot Provide US Lawmakers Unredacted Info On Coronavirus Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Blinken Says Cannot Provide US Lawmakers Unredacted Info on Coronavirus Research

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the State Department cannot provide lawmakers with unredacted versions of documents regarding the United States' support for coronavirus research in China.

Blinken was pressed by US Senator Rand Paul on his refusal to provide requested information from the State Department on support for coronavirus research in China. Some US intelligence agencies have pointed to a laboratory in Wuhan, China as the origin point of the COVID-19 pandemic, while others have pointed to a market in the city.

"We cannot directly provide the unredacted cables," Blinken said during the hearing. "I believe that we can find a way to get you the information that you're looking for."

Paul's team has been offered a briefing on the information, Blinken said. However, Paul said he is not interested in receiving the information through the State Department's "spin" and interpretation.

Related Topics

Hearing China Wuhan United States Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed commend achievements of Dubai Future D ..

33 minutes ago
 US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of R ..

US Banking Sector Safe, Resilient But Effects of Recent Developments 'Uncertain' ..

1 hour ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulates natio ..

1 hour ago
 Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from t ..

Ramazan moon sighted as holy month to start from tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Its ..

Over 60% of Germans Fear Country Cannot Defend Itself in Case of War - Survey

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.