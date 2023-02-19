Blinken Says China Offered 'No Apology' for Balloon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he did not receive an "apology" from China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi regarding the Chinese balloon incident.

Blinken met with Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"...this was an opportunity to speak very clearly and very directly about the fact that China sent a surveillance balloon over our territory, violating our sovereignty, violating international law," Blinken said in a Saturday interview on NBC news' "Meet the Press," adding that "I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again."

Blinken specified, commenting on his Saturday conversation with Wang Yi, that "there was no apology" regarding the balloon incident.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement after the meeting that Blinken told Wang Yi that the "irresponsible act must never again occur" and that the "violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law" by the Chinese balloon was unacceptable.

Earlier this month, the US military shot down four unidentified airborne objects, including one that Washington claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon. Beijing has repeatedly stressed that its civilian airship was engaged in scientific research and entered US airspace by accident.