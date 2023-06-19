Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday in Beijing that China had renewed promises not to send arms to Russia to fight in Ukraine.

"We -- and other countries -- have received assurances from China that it is not and will not provide lethal assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine," Blinken told reporters after two days of talks.

"We have not seen any evidence that contradicts that. What we do have ongoing concerns about, though, are Chinese firms -- companies -- that may be providing technology that Russia can use to advance its aggression in Ukraine," he said.

"We have asked the Chinese government to be very vigilant about that."Blinken said that China had offered assurances on Russia in "recent weeks" and not exclusively during his visit.