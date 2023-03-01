WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The United States sees "some positive elements" in China's peace plan on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"In terms of the proposal that China put forth ...

there're some positive elements there, including things that China itself has said several times in the past, very similar to elements that are in Ukraine's own proposal that President Zelenskyy put out some time ago," Blinken said at a press conference in Uzbekistan.

He added, however, that "if China was genuinely serious about this, the very first principle that it put out - sovereignty - it would have been spending all of last year working in support of the restoration of Ukraine's full sovereignty."