Blinken Says Concerned About Potential for Ethiopia to Implode if Conflict Not Resolved

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns on Friday that Ethiopia has the potential to implode unless a conflict in the northern Tigray region is resolved.

"I am very concerned about the potential for Ethiopia to implode given what we are seeing, both in Tigray, but also as we have different forces and different ethnic groups that are increasingly at odds,' Blinken said at a meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. "We are working very closely to support the efforts of the former Nigerian President Obasanjo to mediate a way forward with all the Ethiopian parties."

The conflict in Ethiopia may spill over into other countries in the region, Blinken added.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced Ethiopia-related sanctions against two individuals and four entities, including against the Eritrean Defense Forces that are taking part in the conflict.

Northern Ethiopia has been engulfed in an internal conflict since November last year, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base and launched a counter operation in Tigray region. Hostilities have since been going on despite a June ceasefire.

Earlier this month, the country declared a six-month state of emergency nationwide as TPLF rebels threatened to advance on the capital of Addis Ababa.