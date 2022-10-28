Blinken Says Congress Support for Ukraine Unlikely to 'Fundamentally Change' Post-Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he does not envision Congress changing on its support for Ukraine even if the Democrats lose control in the midterm elections.

"I don't see that fundamentally changing.

Now, no one can ever predict the future, but based on what we've seen to date I think the support is there, it's steadfast, and it's bipartisan," Blinken told Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Thursday on whether support for Kiev will change if Republicans prevail in the congressional elections.

The US holds midterms on November 8 with Republicans well-positioned to steal both chambers as party leaders cast doubt on continuing to aid Ukraine at the same levels. President Joe Biden blasted Republicans this week for vowing to halt the support, claiming they do not understand foreign policy.