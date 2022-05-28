Blinken Says Continues To Be Confident Finland, Sweden Will Soon Become NATO Members
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 12:24 AM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he is confident that Sweden and Finland will soon become members of NATO
" The United States fully supports Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, and I continue to be confident that both countries will soon be NATO allies," Blinken said.