Blinken Says Continues To Be Confident Finland, Sweden Will Soon Become NATO Members

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Blinken Says Continues to Be Confident Finland, Sweden Will Soon Become NATO Members

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he is confident that Sweden and Finland will soon become members of NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he is confident that Sweden and Finland will soon become members of NATO.

" The United States fully supports Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, and I continue to be confident that both countries will soon be NATO allies," Blinken said.

