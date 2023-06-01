Blinken Says Current Escalation Moves Kosovo, Serbia in Wrong Direction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The current escalation puts both Kosovo and Serbia on the wrong path, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, calling on them to return to an EU-led normalization process.

"With regard to Kosovo, the escalation there and the actions taken there move both Kosovo and Serbia in the wrong direction, because the answer that we're looking for is de-escalation, avoiding any unilateral actions and returning to this normalization process," Blinken said during a press conference in Oslo, Norway.

Returning to the EU-led normalization process is necessary, as only this will ensure Pristina's and Belgrade's integration into the Euro-Atlantic community, the secretary continued.

"That I think, meets clearly the aspirations of people in both countries," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that the US has expressed its concern over the situation to both sides, including the prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and has asked them to act responsibly.

The US has also condemned the recent attacks on troops of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), he added.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs gathered outside local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by the Serbs. KFOR troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations. Dozens of Serbs and KFOR forces were injured.