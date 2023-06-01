UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Current Escalation Moves Kosovo, Serbia In Wrong Direction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Blinken Says Current Escalation Moves Kosovo, Serbia in Wrong Direction

The current escalation puts both Kosovo and Serbia on the wrong path, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, calling on them to return to an EU-led normalization process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The current escalation puts both Kosovo and Serbia on the wrong path, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, calling on them to return to an EU-led normalization process.

"With regard to Kosovo, the escalation there and the actions taken there move both Kosovo and Serbia in the wrong direction, because the answer that we're looking for is de-escalation, avoiding any unilateral actions and returning to this normalization process," Blinken said during a press conference in Oslo, Norway.

Returning to the EU-led normalization process is necessary, as only this will ensure Pristina's and Belgrade's integration into the Euro-Atlantic community, the secretary continued.

"That I think, meets clearly the aspirations of people in both countries," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that the US has expressed its concern over the situation to both sides, including the prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, and has asked them to act responsibly.

The US has also condemned the recent attacks on troops of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), he added.

On Monday, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs gathered outside local administration buildings in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok, demanding the withdrawal of police and the removal of ethnic Albanian mayors who took office after elections boycotted by the Serbs. KFOR troops, equipped with crowd dispersal devices, were also deployed. Police used tear gas to break up the demonstrations. Dozens of Serbs and KFOR forces were injured.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Norway Pristina Oslo Belgrade Serbia Albanian Gas

Recent Stories

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zaye ..

Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes pl ..

6 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the ..

Ajman Chamber participates in &#039;Make it in the Emirates&#039; Forum

6 minutes ago
 Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculat ..

Johannesburg to Host BRICS Summit Despite Speculations - South African Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping ..

Pakistan, UN celebrate 75 years of UN Peacekeeping

2 minutes ago
 Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

2 minutes ago
 DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports ..

DG Sports visits Cricket Stadium, Hayatabad Sports Complex

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.