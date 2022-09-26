Blinken Says Currently No Behind-the-Scenes Negotiations on Settlement in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there are currently no behind-the-scenes negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"There are no talks because Russia has not demonstrated any willingness in this moment to engage in meaningful discussions. If and when that changes, we will do everything we can to support a diplomatic process," Blinken said in an interview with CBS news.