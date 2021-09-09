UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Did Not Know In Advance Of Ghani's Plans To Flee Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 40 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:04 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he did not know in advance that then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani planned to flee Afghanistan and the United States did not help him in the escape.

"He [Ghani] told me in the conversation the night before he fled is that he was prepared to fight to the death and in less than 24 hours, he left Afghanistan. So no, I certainly didn't know about it. And we certainly we did nothing to facilitate it," Blinken told TOLOnews in an interview.

