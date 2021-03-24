UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Diplomacy On Afghanistan Going Forward After 'Productive' Meeting In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday that diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict Afghanistan are progressing after the recent Moscow summit, which he called productive.

"Diplomacy on Afghanistan has been moving forward even as we've been reviewing the question of the May 1 deadline," Blinken said. "We saw, I think, a very productive meeting in Moscow with the so-called Troika+1 - Russia, China, Pakistan and the United States."

