Blinken Says Diplomatic Solution Over Ukraine With Russia Still Possible, Preferable

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that a diplomatic solution to Russia's military build-up at the Ukrainian border is still possible and preferable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that a diplomatic solution to Russia's military build-up at the Ukrainian border is still possible and preferable.

"We're prepared to respond forcefully to further Russian aggression.

But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses," Blinken said in remarks ahead of the next week's meetings of the NATO-Russia Council and the US-Russia strategic stability dialogue.