Blinken Says Discussed Necessity Of Extending Grain Deal With Top Chinese Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that he had discussed food security with the Chinese side and stressed the importance of extending the grain deal.

"On food security, we believe China can play a key role in alleviating global food insecurity. I underscore the importance of supporting a long-term expansion of the Black Sea grain initiative, which is facilitated the export of almost 32 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine, with approximately 18 million tonnes going to developing countries," Blinken said during a press conference after the meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from ports in the Black Sea during hostilities in Ukraine. The package agreement also included a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed.

