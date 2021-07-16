Blinken Says Discussed With Chile Counterpart Coronavirus Response, Climate Change

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he met with his Chilean counterpart Andres Allamand and discussed the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other issues of mutual concern

"We are working together across virtually all of the major issues of our time, of course, COVID-19, where Chile has done remarkable work, climate change, where Chile is a leader," Blinken told reporters.

The United States and Chile have a very strong bilateral agenda and share a commitment to democracy and human rights, Blinken added.

Allamand said the meeting gives both countries an opportunity to take a look at the state of democracy and human rights in the region as well as strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including post- coronavirus pandemic recovery.