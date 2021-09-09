UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Does Not Know Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions Of Dollars In Cash

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Blinken Says Does Not Know Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars in Cash

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he did not know whether former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with millions of dollars in cash

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he did not know whether former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with millions of Dollars in cash.

"That I don't know.

What I do know, is that he left the country and again in very short period of time the security forces and its institutions collapsed and so did the government," Blinken told TOLOnews when a journalist said Ghani took millions of dollars in cash with him while fleeing Afghanistan and asked Blinken to comment.

