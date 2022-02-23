Blinken Says 'Does Not Make Sense' to Proceed With Meeting Lavrov This Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he does not see any sense in proceeding with the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week amid escalation in the conflict around Ukraine.

"Last week, I agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov this week on February 24 to discuss our countries' respective concerns about European security but only if Russia did not invade Ukraine. Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said during a joint press briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday.