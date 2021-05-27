UrduPoint.com
Blinken Says Electoral Reform Bill Limits Hong Kongers From Participating In Governance

Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday that the Hong Kong electoral system reform legislation passed earlier in the day places significant limits on residents to meaningfully take part in their own governance.

"The Chinese government continues to undermine the democratic institutions of Hong Kong, denying Hong Kong residents the rights that the People's Republic of China (PRC) itself has guaranteed," Blinken said. "The Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) passage on May 27 of new measures that alter the composition of the LegCo and Election Commission severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard."

Earlier on Thursday, the Hong Kong Legislative Council approved in the third reading the bill seeking to reform the city's electoral system.

Blinken said decreasing Hong Kong residents' electoral representation will not foster long-term political and social stability for Hong Kong.

"This legislation defies the Basic Law's clear acknowledgment that the ultimate objective is the election of all members of the LegCo by universal suffrage," he said.

Blinken emphasized the US government is urging the Chinese and the Hong Kong authorities to allow the voices of all city residents to be heard.

"We also call on these authorities to release and drop charges against all individuals charged under the National Security Law and other laws merely for standing for election or for expressing dissenting views," he said. "The United States stands united with our allies and partners in speaking out for the human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed to the people in Hong Kong by the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law."

In March, the Chinese parliament passed the reform plan for the Hong Kong electoral system, changing the procedures for electing the head of the city administration and forming the legislative body.

The changes prompted criticism from a number of Western countries that believe that the bill undermines Hong Kong's independence. However, Beijing reiterated that the issue is an internal matter concerning China.

Forty lawmakers voted in favor of the bill and two voted against. The bill will now be sent to Chief Executive Carrie Lam to sign it into law. It is expected to enter into force before the September 19 election of the Election Committee, the city's electoral college that is responsible for picking the chief executive. A general election has been scheduled for December 19 and an election for chief executive on March 27, 2022.

