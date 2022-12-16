Blinken Says Expects Biden, Other US Officials to Visit Africa Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during remarks at the closing of the US-Africa Leaders Summit that he expects a number of US officials, including President Joe Biden, to visit the continent next year.

"I think, you're going to see a lot of us (US officials) in Africa next year, including the president," Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken praised the progress made at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, but emphasized that it is critical to implement over the coming months the commitments made during the event.