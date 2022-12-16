UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Expects Biden, Other US Officials To Visit Africa Next Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Blinken Says Expects Biden, Other US Officials to Visit Africa Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during remarks at the closing of the US-Africa Leaders Summit that he expects a number of US officials, including President Joe Biden, to visit the continent next year.

"I think, you're going to see a lot of us (US officials) in Africa next year, including the president," Blinken said on Thursday.

Blinken praised the progress made at the US-Africa Leaders Summit, but emphasized that it is critical to implement over the coming months the commitments made during the event.

Related Topics

Africa Visit Progress Event

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

5 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

5 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

5 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

5 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

5 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.