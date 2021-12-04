Blinken Says Expects Biden, Putin to Speak in Very Near Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak very soon.

"I expect they will be speaking in the very near future," Blinken said at a Reuters forum.

During this upcoming conversation, he added, Biden will state the US desire to have a stable relationship with Moscow. Blinken also said the US and Russia have "overlapping interests" and stressed the necessity of direct contacts between the two presidents.