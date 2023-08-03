Open Menu

Blinken Says Extended Invitation To Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Meet

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Blinken Says Extended Invitation to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Meet

The United States extended an invitation to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and expects an opportunity to meet, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The United States extended an invitation to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and expects an opportunity to meet, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Thursday.

"I have in fact extended that invitation to Wang Yi who is now serving as a foreign minister.

We don't have a response yet but we just extended that invitation. I would expect we will have an opportunity to see each other and to continue the important conversations that I had in Beijing," Blinken said.

