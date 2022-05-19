UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says 'False' That Sanctions On Russia To Blame For Worsening Fertilizer Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Blinken Says 'False' That Sanctions on Russia to Blame for Worsening Fertilizer Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that it is false that US sanctions imposed on Russia are to blame for the worsening crisis around fertilizer supply.

"Some have tried to blame the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and many other countries for worsening this crisis.

This is false," Blinken said during remarks at the United Nations.

Blinken added that the the United States created exceptions for agricultural goods and fertilizer when it imposed anti-Russia sanctions, and it is working to ensure that sanctions are not preventing food or fertilizer from leaving Russia or anywhere else.

