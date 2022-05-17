Blinken Says Focused on Release of US Basketball Player Griner From Russia - Reports

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the wife of US women's basketball player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia for breaking the law, and told her he is fully focused on seeking her release, according to CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the wife of US women's basketball player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia for breaking the law, and told her he is fully focused on seeking her release, according to CNN.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at a Moscow airport on February 18 after a police dog alerted officers to vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

A CNN correspondent, citing a State Department official, said Blinken spoke with Cherelle Griner on Saturday and assured her that her wife's release from Russia has his full attention.

Last week, a Russian court ruled to extend Griner's arrest until June 18.

Griner was playing for the Russian basketball club UMMC Yekaterinburg during the off-season of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in the United States.

The WNBA said in a statement to Sputnik that it is optimistic about Griner's chances to return home.