Blinken Says Found Solidarity In NATO On Strong Measures If Russia Invades Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:31 PM

US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he found tremendous solidarity across board at NATO in terms of willingness to pursue strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he found tremendous solidarity across board at NATO in terms of willingness to pursue strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine.

"I found tremendous solidarity across the board in a determination and willingness to pursue strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine and commits renewed acts of aggression," Blinken said at a press conference after a NATO ministerial in Riga.

