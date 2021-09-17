Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts About AUKUS

The Biden administration has been in consultations with France over the last 48 hours to consult on the newly-announced Australian-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Biden administration has been in consultations with France over the last 48 hours to consult on the newly-announced Australian-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines. A former French ambassador to the US called the move a stab in the back.

"France in particular is a vital partner on this... we've been in touch with our French counterparts in the last 24 to 48 hours to discuss AUKUS," Blinken said during a press conference alongside US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.