Blinken Says France Vital Ally In Indo-Pacific, US In Touch With Counterparts About AUKUS

Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:38 AM

The Biden administration has been in consultations with France over the last 48 hours to consult on the newly-announced Australian-UK-US (AUKUS) defense pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines. A former French ambassador to the US called the move a stab in the back.

"France in particular is a vital partner on this... we've been in touch with our French counterparts in the last 24 to 48 hours to discuss AUKUS," Blinken said during a press conference alongside US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts.

