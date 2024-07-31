Blinken Says Gaza Ceasefire Is 'imperative' After Hamas Chief's Killing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that a ceasefire in Gaza was "imperative" after the killing of Hamas's political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.
Blinken refused to comment directly on the killing of Haniyeh but said at a forum in Singapore that reaching a ceasefire in Gaza "is the enduring imperative".
"We've been working from day one not only to try to get to a better place in Gaza but also to prevent the conflict from spreading, whether it's the north with Lebanon and Hezbollah, whether it's the Red Sea with the Houthis, whether it's Iran, Syria, Iraq, you name it," Blinken said.
"A big key to trying to make sure that that doesn't happen, and that we can move to a better place, is getting the ceasefire."
