Blinken says Gaza truce 'producing results', should continue

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli leaders on Thursday that a temporary truce in their war with Hamas was "producing results" and should continue.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the conflict erupted nearly eight weeks ago, also stressed it was "imperative" to protect civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip should the fighting resume.

He made these remarks in meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, respectively, before traveling to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for a sit-down with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas.

As part of the pause in fighting, now in its seventh day, Hamas has freed scores of hostages taken during its attack on Israel on October 7 in exchange for the release of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said in his meeting with Herzog.

"It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately.

"So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue."

The truce was extended by one day on Thursday and is due to expire on Friday morning if an agreement is not reached on a further prolongation.