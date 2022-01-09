WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The upcoming security talks between the US and Russian delegations in Geneva will provide an opportunity to discuss Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"There's now an opportunity, if he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) takes it, through dialogue, through diplomacy to see if we can address any legitimate Russian concerns (about NATO expansion) as well as address many concerns about Russia's conduct in Europe," Blinken said in an interview with the CNN.

He stressed that Washington considers diplomacy and dialogue to be the preferred course of action toward Russia, but is ready to use decisive measures in case Moscow chooses confrontation.