UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Geneva Talks Give Opportunity To Discuss Moscow's Concerns Over NATO

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Blinken Says Geneva Talks Give Opportunity to Discuss Moscow's Concerns Over NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The upcoming security talks between the US and Russian delegations in Geneva will provide an opportunity to discuss Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

"There's now an opportunity, if he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) takes it, through dialogue, through diplomacy to see if we can address any legitimate Russian concerns (about NATO expansion) as well as address many concerns about Russia's conduct in Europe," Blinken said in an interview with the CNN.

He stressed that Washington considers diplomacy and dialogue to be the preferred course of action toward Russia, but is ready to use decisive measures in case Moscow chooses confrontation.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.