Blinken Says Georgia's NATO Membership May Deter Russia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he favors offering Georgia membership in NATO and claimed that a membership in the alliance may serve as a deterrent to Russian "aggression.

"

"If a country like Georgia is able to meet the requirements of membership and if it can contribute to our collective security, yes, the door should remain open," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

Blinken also said he disagreed with a remark that offering Georgia membership in NATO would mean a war between NATO and Russia.

"I actually think just the opposite. I think... that with regard to NATO membership, there is a very good reason that Russia has proved aggressive against countries that are not actually under the NATO umbrella," Blinken said.

