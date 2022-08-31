UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Gorbachev Never Lost Faith In 'Transformative' Power Of Foreign Engagement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Blinken Says Gorbachev Never Lost Faith in 'Transformative' Power of Foreign Engagement

Mikhail Gorbachev never lost faith in the ability of engagement with foreign nations to transform world affairs and serves as an example of what can be achieved through dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday following the Soviet leader's passing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Mikhail Gorbachev never lost faith in the ability of engagement with foreign nations to transform world affairs and serves as an example of what can be achieved through dialogue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday following the Soviet leader's passing.

"(Gorbachev) was also open to working with other nations, including adversaries like the United States, driven by the conviction that dialogue was in the interest of his people - and all people ... He never lost faith in the transformative power of such engagement," Blinken said in a statement.

"He was right, and his life is a powerful reminder of all that can be achieved when we make those ideals a reality."

Gorbachev's openness, a reference to the leader's "glasnost" policies of the late Soviet Union, changed the course of human history, according to Blinken. Gorbachev's involvement in US-Soviet nuclear talks, the end of the Cold War and fall of the Berlin Wall would not have been possible without his openness and trust with US Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Blinken said.

