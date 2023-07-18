Open Menu

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly As Possible'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 12:02 AM

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the Black Sea Grain deal should be immediately restored

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the Black Sea Grain deal should be immediately restored.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as Russia's commitments are fulfilled.

"This should be restored as quickly as possible," Blinken told reporters.

